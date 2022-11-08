Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 837.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 182,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

