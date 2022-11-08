StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

