Athersys (ATHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Athersys stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.57. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

