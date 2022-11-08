Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

CMRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a return on equity of 320.11% and a net margin of 464.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 623,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 266,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

