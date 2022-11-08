Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
