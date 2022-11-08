Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.