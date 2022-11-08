China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
About China Natural Resources
