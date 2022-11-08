StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Compugen stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 132.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 880,325 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 18.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 57.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 53,651 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

