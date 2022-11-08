StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

CHCI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 13.12%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

