Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.31 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

