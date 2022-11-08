BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

