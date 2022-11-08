BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.