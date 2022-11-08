Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Issued By Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$7.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

