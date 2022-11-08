ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.76.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChromaDex news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

