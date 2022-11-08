William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

