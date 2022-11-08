Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Cardio Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $10.25.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cardio Diagnostics Inc develops and manufactures a genetic and epigenetic based test for prevention and detection of cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a test designed for those over the age of 35 who are interested in determining their risk for coronary heart disease. The company serves healthcare providers, concierge medicine specialists, employers, health plans, and women's health.

