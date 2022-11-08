Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.45.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$33.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$32.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.84.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at C$356,859.63. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,859.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,722 shares of company stock worth $1,749,506.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

