Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Party City Holdco in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Party City Holdco’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $527.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1,244.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7,777.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,528,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

