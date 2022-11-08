Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.