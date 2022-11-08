Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. William Blair currently has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

