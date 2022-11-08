Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.63. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

