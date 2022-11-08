Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Brinker International Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EAT opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 31.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

