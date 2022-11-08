KeyCorp Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Brinker International Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

