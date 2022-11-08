Brokers Set Expectations for Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forrester Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 28.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

