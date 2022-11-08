Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

