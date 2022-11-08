Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

