CoreCivic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 169.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.