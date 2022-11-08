KeyCorp Weighs in on Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $19.04 per share.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $300.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.