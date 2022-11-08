Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Computer Programs and Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.77 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $98,581 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

