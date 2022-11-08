William Blair Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

