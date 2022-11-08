Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.57 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $328.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,377,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

