Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Issued By B. Riley

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Butterfly Network in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BFLY opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $750.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.93. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 19.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,078,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.