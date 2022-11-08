DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

