Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Waters Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WAT opened at $306.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

