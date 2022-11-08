Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Increased by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

WSC opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,708 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

