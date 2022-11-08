Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Assurant, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.26. Assurant has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

