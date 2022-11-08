American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

