American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.