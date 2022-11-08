AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

