Piper Sandler Increases Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target to $160.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

ALX stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $200.96 and a 1 year high of $278.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

