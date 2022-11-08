Mizuho Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $286.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.