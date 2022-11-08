Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AINC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

