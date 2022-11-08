AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $195.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,762 shares of company stock worth $6,750,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen



AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

