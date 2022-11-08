Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTEGF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.