Liberum Capital Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $570.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.