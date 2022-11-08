CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAIXY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.10) to €4.25 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.25 ($3.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.70 ($3.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.96.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

