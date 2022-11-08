Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Bombardier Stock Up 3.4 %

BDRBF stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

