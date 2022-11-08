Credit Suisse Group Lowers BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 155

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 185 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.78) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 285 ($3.28) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

