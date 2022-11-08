Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CDDRF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

