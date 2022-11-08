Societe Generale Cuts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €49.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €53.00 ($53.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSSY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Baader Bank downgraded Hugo Boss to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.50 ($64.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.20 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

