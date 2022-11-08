Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at Berenberg Bank

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €70.00 ($70.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Befesa from €54.00 ($54.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Befesa Price Performance
Shares of BFSAF stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Befesa has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $75.50.
Befesa Company Profile
Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
