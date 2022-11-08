Stifel Nicolaus Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDDRF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

CDDRF stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

