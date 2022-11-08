Raymond James Cuts Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Price Target to C$2.50

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Loop Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:LPENF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Loop Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

