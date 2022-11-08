Raymond James Cuts Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Price Target to C$2.50

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Loop Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:LPENF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Loop Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
About Loop Energy
